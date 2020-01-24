Sleaford MP calls for more British fruit and veg to be grown and eaten to boost children’s health and the rural economy

Sleaford and North Hykeham’s MP has called for more fruit and vegetables to be grown and consumed in the UK to boost people’s ‘five a day’ intake while supporting British farmers.

A farmer’s wife, Dr Caroline Johnson MP was speaking on Tuesday in the House of Commons in a debate on a continuation of direct payments to farmers for the coming year during the transition period after the UK leaves the EU.

In one of several points she made in the hearing of the Bill, she called for subsidy payments for farmers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to be speedy and also for small farmers to be supported in applying for some of the grants available.

She said that as new schemes are introduced to replace the EU ones, she hoped that the department will be well resourced and has the right type of staff to be able to ensure that farmers receive payments promptly “when they deliver these great public goods for our community.”

She added: “As a children’s doctor myself, I am very concerned about the health of our children. Some 22 per cent of five-year-olds in the United Kingdom now are obese. Only eight per cent of children get their five a day, and that has not massively changed over the past 30 years.”

She said: “What has changed is that, 30 years ago, 83 per cent of that fruit and veg was produced in the UK, and now only 54 per cent is grown here. That means that we have a huge capacity to improve the amount of home-grown fruit and veg. In fact, we could grow the sector by 66 per cent overnight if people were to consume their five a day immediately.”

She urged the department to think of the public good of producing extra food as well as producing environmental access improvements linked to grants for farmers and their land.

“We should think of food production, particularly fruit and veg production, as a great public good for our society, as it would really help to improve the health of our nation.

Theresa Villiers, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “This is a Government who are backing Britain’s farmers. We will always recognise the importance of the work that they do to care for our countryside and our natural environment and, of course, to put food on our plates. We know that, if we are to level up the rural economy in the way we want to for our whole country, we must support the agriculture that is at the heart of our rural communities.

“The Bill is a short technical piece of legislation with a simple purpose: to empower the UK Government and the devolved administrations to pay basic payments to farmers for the 2020 scheme year.”

She said it maintains the status quo until leaving the EU Common Agricultural Policy system of payments to farmers.