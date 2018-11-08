Sleaford Museum to put on special tribute on Remembrance Sunday

More special events will be taking place around the area on Sunday to celebrate peace and Remembrance.

A special service will be held in Chad’s Church, Welbourn at 6pm on Sunday. During the service, candles will be lit beside silhouettes of the 11 men from the village who died in the First World War, thanks to a donation from the There But Not There project.

A Sleaford newspaper cutting announcing the end of the war. EMN-180611-124436001

A bugler will sound the last post and reveille. Members of Welbourn Primary school and Sir William Robertson Academy will contribute decorations and memorials for the church service.

Ancaster’s Armistice commemoration plans will see a group service at 10.45am on Sunday in St Martin’s Church, Amcaster. There will also be wreath laying services in West Willoughby and Rauceby at 12noon.

The Billinghay branch of the British Legion will stage its Act of Remembrance in the village at 11am on Sunday followed by a service at St Michael’s and All Angels Church. Roads surrounding the war memorial will be closed from 10.45am to 11.15am.

At Caythorpe, any local person with any connection to the Armed Forces is welcome to join the parade to St Vincent’s Church on Sunday. Meet at The Waggon and Horses car park at 9.50am.

The parade will march at 10am to the church for a Remembrance service at 10.15am. An Act of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony will follow outside at the war memorial at 11am. The memorial will then be re-dedicated following its recent refurbishment.

Sleaford Museum has created a moving tribute commemorating 100 years since the end of the First World War. Historical highlights from the museum’s archives include a picture of Mrs Peake unveiling the memorial in the Market Place and a cutting from a newspaper of November 1918 (left) describing Sleaford’s celebrations at the announcement of the end of hostilities. Visitors can even taste a piece of ‘Trench cake’ from a genuine recipe.

The museum hopes to add to a roll call of young men from Sleaford who died. Any memories or photographs of families welcome. Messages can be written on poppies and pinned to a board and eventually put into a book. The museum will be open from 9.30am to 2pm.