Sleaford restaurant in top 100 for British Curry Awards 2017

A Sleaford Indian restaurant has been placed among the top 100 in the country at this year’s prestigious British Curry Awards.

The Agra restaurant was shortlisted in the Midlands category having come out top in Lincolnshire in what is seen as the Oscars of the British curry industry.

The event is in its 13th year and was staged on Monday at Battersea Evolution, London.

Muhammed Karim from the restaurant said the family business, based on East Road for the last 20 years, was excited to be named among the top movers and shakers in the industry having been picked out of 12,500 entrants.

Head chef Enus Karim and managing director Rakim Karim rubbed shoulders with fellow business leaders, foodies, celebrities, MP’s and dignitaries as the ceremony paid tribute to the nation’s finest curry restaurants.

Muhammed said: “I believe we were placed 6th overall having been placed in the Midlands regional category upagainst the best restaurants in places like Birmingham and Leicester. There were some big names and multi-million pound chains, so for us it was as good as it gets. It is really good news.”

He said the accolade is valuable for the profile of the business, showing they are among the best in the country.

The Agra will receive a certificate and appear in the magazine about the awards.