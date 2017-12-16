Sleaford's Gifted craft market keeps the snow at bay

Forecasts of snow failed to deter gift-hunters from Sleaford’s National Centre for Craft and Design for its annual Gifted Christmas market of contemporary crafts.

The event has grown into a two-day affair and took place on Saturday and Sunday, with craft-makers selling their wares in a marquee, food stalls and musical performers outside in the courtyard and the galleries open for families to follow a children’s trail.

Suzannah Starkey with her apple juice at the Gifted Contempory Christmas market at the NCCD in Sleaford.

Mark Bowery, marketing assistant at the NCCD, said things went really well, saying: “The weather sort of affected things on Sunday slightly but overall it was a great event.

“We had a slightly lower turn out on Sunday with some stall holders and visitors not able to make it here because of the weather, but generally spirits were high and we ran all the entertainment and workshops.”

These included spots by Sleaford Choral Society, the Rock Choir and William Alvey Christmas Club’s festive single.

Families could also make mud hares and clay ‘hare’ bells to suport the local Hare Aware compaign by a group of artists against the illegal sport of hare coursing.