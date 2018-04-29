Sleaford’s St George’s Day Market spectacle goes well

Organisers of Saturday’s St George’s Market event in Sleaford have been thrilled at the positive feedback they have received for putt the event on.

This year’s patriotic market was in Sleaford Market Place featuring a wide variety of stalls including jewellery, art demonstrations of mud hare making, food, various charities and the Rotary Club of Sleaford and a stroke awareness ambulance.

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. Sally Baker on her stall Spoilt Sally's. EMN-180423-101308001

There was also a full programme of entertainment including music from the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra, the William Alvey School singers with Chris Clarke and some jingles from the Kesteven Morris Dancers.

The event was organised by Sleaford Town Council

One of the stalls was run by Harrison Wardell, a member of Slea Paddlers canoeing club. He is raising funds to take part in the 24th World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA next year and proved very popular invited young and old to have a go at hitting the targets with toy crossbows.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson, the Town Crier and Rev Rhona Knight of St Denys’ Church who gave a blessing.

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. L-R Sleaford mayor Jan Mathieson with Colouring competition winner Penny Metcalf 4 of Winchelsea School, Phoebe Graham 9 of Kirkby le Thorpe school, Emma Searl 8 of Kirkby la Thorpe school. EMN-180423-101415001

A spokesman for the council said: “Thank you to everyone who came to support this year’s St George’s Day Market. Thanks especially must go to all the stall holders and entertainers, who all showed so much enthusiasm.”

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. Sleaford Explorers L-R Harrison Wardell 14 and Archie Wardell 11. EMN-180423-101404001

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. Official opening L-R Rev'd Rhona Knight, Mayor of Sleaford Jan Mathieson and Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths. EMN-180423-101448001

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. EMN-180423-101330001

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. Juan Cardona of Sleaford. EMN-180423-101341001

St George's Day market in Sleaford Market Place. Mayor of Sleaford Jan Mathieson looking at Yvonne Brammer stall, Home Made Sweetness. EMN-180423-101426001