Sleaford school’s Christmas song set to storm the chart

An after school choir group from Sleaford is taking the pop world by storm, challenging the likes of Stormzy and Mariah Carey for a spot in the Christmas charts.

Children from years 3 to 6 at William Alvey Primary School have recorded the song, complete with video, written by local musician Chris Clark (aka Dedboy) who was approached to get involved.

The first official performance of the song, A William Alvey Christmas, was at last Sunday’s Sleaford Christmas Market, and was released last Monday to download from itunes for 79p and Amazon for 99p to raise funds for three charities chosen by the school - Birmingham Children’s Hospital (Apert Syndrome), Max Appeal 22Q 11 deletion and Rainbow Stars.

As an extra goal, Chris said they would love to get in the Top 100, which he believed was definitely achievable if local people got behind the song.

Sure enough the cute number has received a warm reception from far and wide, even being bought in other countries and looks set to figure in the official Top 100 this weekend. Chris said: “We have been as high as number 9 in the best seller song charts and number 3 in the best seller album charts on Amazon.

“We were also at number 2 in the movers and shakers charts.”

The video went live on Youtube and has already had over 3,800 of views after a special premiere at the school.

You can view it at: https://youtu.be/YD1F1w3A1JE

Chris commented prior to the official weekly charts being announced: “There was definitely a lot of excitement buzzing round the room during the video premiere. If we make it into the UK top 100, I would be absolutely made up, as I’m sure the kids and the teachers would. However, if we do not, I think the children can be incredibly proud of what the song has already achieved. It’s such a big deal to have been outselling the likes of Mariah Carey and Stormzy!”

The choir is to by popular demand at Tesco on Saturday morning at 11.30am and at the NCCD Gifted market at 12.15pm.

Headteacher Stephen Tapley is in the video too and said: “The single and video are doing amazingly well. We are just behind Wham but a little ahead of Mariah Carey!”