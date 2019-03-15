Sleaford stylist Amy vies for prize in L’Oreal hairdressing contest

A Sleaford hairdresser is vying for a national honour as part of the world’s longest-running live hairdressing contest.
Amy Mitchell, 24, from Crown and Glory Hair Studio, in Sleaford, has reached the regional semi-finals of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2019 in the STAR Award category.
The first round saw hundreds of photographic entries being judged by top industry names for a spot in the semi-final.
Amy said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw my name and still can’t, it’s such a great opportunity and I’m so grateful. I’m thankful to be surrounded by a fantastic team and network, who continuously support me.”
The semi-final – due to take place in Liverpool on April 2 – will see competitors challenged to create a live model of their colour work. They will have just 30 minutes to style their model in front of the judges and be interviewed about their final look.