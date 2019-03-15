Sleaford stylist Amy vies for prize in L’Oreal hairdressing contest

A Sleaford hairdresser is vying for a national honour as part of the world’s longest-running live hairdressing contest.

Amy Mitchell, 24, from Crown and Glory Hair Studio, in Sleaford, has reached the regional semi-finals of the L’Oréal Colour Trophy 2019 in the STAR Award category.

Amy Mitchell, of Crown and Glory Hair Studio.

The first round saw hundreds of photographic entries being judged by top industry names for a spot in the semi-final.

Amy said: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw my name and still can’t, it’s such a great opportunity and I’m so grateful. I’m thankful to be surrounded by a fantastic team and network, who continuously support me.”

The semi-final – due to take place in Liverpool on April 2 – will see competitors challenged to create a live model of their colour work. They will have just 30 minutes to style their model in front of the judges and be interviewed about their final look.