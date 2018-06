The Urban Search and rescue team based at Sleaford fire station swung into action this lunchtime when a man was reported to have got his arm trapped in a quarry.

The team joined a fire crew from Grantham just after midday (Tuesday) at the quarry on Whalebone Lane, Little Ponton.

According to the fire service, the crews used specialist breaking and breaching equipment to release the man, who was handed over to ambulance crews for treatment.