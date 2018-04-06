Sleaford Town Awards 2018 nominees for Community Award - Sleaford area LIVES group

Another nomination for the Community Award is the team members of Sleaford and district LIVES First Responder group.

LIVES members come from all walks of life, with a willingness to be trained in life saving skills and able to give up some time to respond to emergency calls within their community during those first critical minutes that can really save lives.

In 2017 the LIVES teams covering Sleaford region were called to over 700 incidents.

The Sleaford LIVES group was formed in the early 2000s and has evolved to encompass surrounding villages. Its 40 members, the youngest being 18 and the oldest in their 80s, are involved in responding activities, but also in fundraising, community education and administrative activities.

Each member commits to attending two days initial induction training, plus two further days training to handle medical emergencies, often adding to their skills later.

Several medical professionals volunteer offering support with training.

They also help to educate the community in the life saving skills of CPR and offer first aid at events while remaining a registered charity.