Sleaford Town Awards 2018 - Sports coach of the year and Sports club/team of the year awards nominees

Another tough couple of categories this year in the Town Awards are the Sports Coach of the Year and Sports Club/Team of the Year. Here are the nominees.

Team/Club of the Year -

Some of the Sleaford Kuk Sul Won team. EMN-180417-154945001

Sleaford Striders

Sleaford Striders Athletic Club has been established for over 30 years, complete with a junior section for track and field events, cross country and endurance. The club has over 250 members aged from 6 to 73 and ‘couch to 5k’ courses have helped over 300 people.

Members organise Sleaford half marathon, Heckington 10 mile and the Scredington 10k. The club seeks to remain a vibrant part of Sleaford.

Kuk Sul Won

Sleaford Swimmability Group coach Sue La Roche. EMN-180417-154824001

Kuk Sool Won Martial Arts School opened in January 2017 with five students and has grown to 40 active students with belts ranging from white to red, and a number training for black belt.

Students competed in the European Grand Tournament, bringing home 11 medals including one title, then 18 medals and one title at the UK Grand Tournament. This year the club has taken on a number of new beginners.

Sports Coach of the Year -

Keith Slack

Patsy Shields with Logan Somers. EMN-180417-154349001

Keith Slack is nominated for Sports Coach of the Year.

Having studied the traditional Korean martial art of Kuk Sool Won for almost 30 years, Keith attained the rank of 5th Dahn Master, a position only achievable at the invitation of the Grand Master.

Keith recently established his Sleaford school, investing his own money and teaching at Sleaford Leisure Centre when not at work, now having over 40 members in four classes.

Keith is said to have a natural way with students of all ages and abilities, inspiring excellence and motivation, taking pride in their success.

Keith Slack. EMN-180420-182657001

Swimability coaches

Sue La-Roche and Paul Vickers are volunteer coaches running Sleaford Swimability held twice a month at Sleaford Leisure Centre.

They have been running the sessions for people with disabilities and their families for four years and are nominated for their commitment and genuine support and kindness to the families, ensuring everyone is made welcome and has an enjoyable evening.

The group clearly benefits and enjoy the social evening that Sue and Paul provide, in a friendly, safe environment. They offer guidance and information and do their best to advise and support everyone.

Patsy Shields

Patsy Shields has been a gymnastics coach since she was a teenager, having achieved success at university level in the United States.

She founded Sleaford Elite Gymnastics Club in 2001, working out of leisure centres for many years, now boasting over 300 members.

Since moving into new premises, Patsy has worked to promote gymnastics and trampolining in the town, including Logan Somers becoming national level 1 double mini-trampoline (DMT) champion in 2017. Last year one of her gymnasts achieved a Silver in the Men’s All Around at the British disability gymnastics championships.