Sleaford Town Awards 2019 - Young sportsperson award nominees

We have two shortlisted nominations for Young Sports Individual of the Year in the Town Awards - golfer Michael Baines and footballer Lottie Wells.

Sixteen-year-old Michael is a St George’s Academy student who is already representing his country against older boys, having played for England Under-18s against Scotland, winning his singles match.

Lottie Wells. EMN-190204-150548001

Michael has won Sleaford men’s club championship 2018 and 2017 and Sleaford’s junior club championship where he scored his personal best of -7 under par.

Michael plays off a handicap of 0.6 (plays off 1) and represents Lincolnshire at under-16 and under-18 level and is even now part of the Lincolnshire Men’s First Team.

He has also represented Sleaford Golf Club’s A Team since he was 14.

His golf season starts this month where he will go to Hawkstone Park where he will be one of the favourites to win. He has the national under-16s championship in July, followed by under-18s national championship for individuals.

In 2018, Michael was the highest scorer for the Lincolnshire under-18’s county championships team.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School Year Nine pupil Lottie Wells, 14, has played football since she was four and is now signed to the legendary Doncaster Rovers Belles after being scouted from Lincoln City when she was eight and has been selected for several national training camps. Due to her age she is not yet able to compete for her country but is hoping to when she is eligible.

Lottie explains that when she was younger she had a choice whether to join a ballet class or football club and plumped for the footy. “I like it and find I have a talent for it,” she said.

The young goalkeeper is never afraid of the odd knock in the penalty area and is pleased to see the women’s game is getting more recognition on TV. If a professional career does not work out, she hopes to become a sports scientist or a coach.