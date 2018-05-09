Sleaford Town Crier comes runner up in national championships

Sleaford’s Town Crier has plenty to shout about after being placed as runner up in a national contest.

John Griffiths, Sleaford Town Crier, was named runner up in the British Town Criers Championships held in Ely at the weekend.

John commented via facebook: “We have had a marvellous couple of days at Ely, the organisers did a magnificent job on organising and hosting the Loyal Company of Town Criers British Championships and congratulations for receiving the freedom of Ely from the Mayor for all the services to Ely and the community.”

He went on: “Then to top things off I was runner up in this year’s competition. To be placed second out of a field of 17 excellent criers I was stunned and lost for words.”

Last year the contest was held in Colchester where he won the Best Theme Cry and came 6th out of 15 overall.

Mr Griffiths was appointed to the post of Town Crier by a Sleaford Town Council panel in 2014, replacing original crier Geoff Brocklebank who retired from the job.

Mr Griffiths, 53, of Sleaford, is a transport manager with haulage company John Pocklington, of North Kyme.

He told The Standard when he got the job: “I am just loud in general, I suppose, and when it was put out on Facebook and in the local press that they were looking for a new town crier a few friends thought I would have the voice for it, so I sent in an email.”

Mr Griffiths, originally from South Wales, moved to the county in 1984 with the RAF, based at Cranwell, before settling in the area.

He is a member of the local Trikes R Us trike club where he has had practice as an MC for club events and rallies.

Any fees he takes he donates to a local charity.