Sleaford woman shaken by experience of Alaskan earthquake

A Sleaford woman has told of her terror as the room shook during a violent earthquake in Alaska which hit the frozen US state last week.

Back-to-back earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.0 and 5.8 on the Richter Scale rocked buildings and buckled roads on Friday morning in Anchorage, prompting people to run for shelter.

Mickey Buff, 26, had been in bed at the time while visiting her dad, Steve, who has been living there since March.

She says: “It was about 8.30am. I was on my own as my dad was at work. I felt it shake the bed and the walls of the room and could hear shelves flying around from the flat above and in the living room of our flat.

“Our fridge door flew open and all the food fell onto the floor. I had felt earthquakes there before but no bigger than a 5.5.

“Then I saw my bedside lamp fly across the room and rip the plug out of the wall, that’s when I really started to panic inside. It only lasted about 40 seconds but it felt like forever!

“I thought that was it for me because the ceiling was moving and dust falling down, the walls swaying quickly and being on the second floor of an apartment building I just imagined myself being sandwiched between the floors.”

Aftershocks continued for several hours. Steve’s house survived relatively unscathed, but was without power, heat and hot water for 12 hours.

Friends of Mickey’s, closer to the epicentre, were injured when a fireplace fell on them as they shielded their five year old daughter.

Relived to have arrived back in Sleaford on Monday, Mickey, who works at Watergate Yard, says she has not slept properly since Thursday night: “Every time I feel a slight wobble I assume it’s an earthquake,” she said.

Despite the damage, there was no loss of life, unlike the one in 1964 which killed 131 people .