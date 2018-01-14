Slimmers lose 13 stones - and gain new jobs

Four slimmers are celebrating their success at shedding a combined 13 stones - with two taking on a new role as a Slimming World consultant.

Sue Heppleston lost four stone in weight and relaunched the weekly Pointon Slimming World group last Wednesday at 7.30pm, where she works as a consultant.

The grandmother, who runs a catering business, said: “After feeling nervous about joining because I thought it would be another failed attempt at losing weight, I lost 5lbs in my first week. I was amazed.

“Food optimising is part of normal family life now. We all enjoy the new healthy ways to cook our family favourite meals like roast dinners and burger and chips. Being a fit and active grandma to my granddaughter Eden means the world to me.”

Tracey Saunders lost 5st, 7lbs in just eight months through Slimming World.

She said: “I can’t believe it when I look in the mirror, and I have a new lease for life. I love buying new clothes now. I look and feel so much younger, fitter and healthier now.”

Tracey opened a new Slimming World group at Billinghay last Thursday, which runs each week at 7.30pm.

Rebecca Sanger-Davies lost 1st 5lbs to get to her target weight in time for her new role as consultant at her new group in Leadenham. The mum-of-two is excited to be starting a new career after taking a break from work to be a full time mum. Her group runs on Mondays at 7.30pm.

Pam Cole is close to her target weight of losing three stone, and has relaunched her group in Donington - which runs at 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Tuesdays.

