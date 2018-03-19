Snow and ice preventing school bus getting children from rural villages to school in Sleaford area

‘Hazardous’ driving conditions are preventing buses from getting children to school in rural areas around Sleaford this morning (Monday).

It has been reported via AA traffic news that the snow and ice left yesterday has made it dangerous for the school bus to travel on the A607 Cliff Road near Welbourn, affecting the school bus route 4435 from Dry Doddington, Claypole, Brandon and Hough on the Hill.

It states that this service has been unable to pick up children to take them to Sir William Robertson Academy.

The school remains open as normal, as do others in the area.

A statement from the school said: “It was the Lovedon, Beckingham/Claypole bus apparently with a handful of pupils affected.

“It is not a bus route we organise for pupils. I think parents have brought them in.”