SOUTH KESTEVEN DISTRICT COUNCIL: Aslackby burial ground approved

An environmentally friendly 400-plot natural burial ground near Sleaford will soon spring up after councillors gave it the green light.

South Kesteven councillors voted in favour of allowing Folkingham Farms to use land near an unclassified country road off Aveland Way, in Aslackby, for the site.

Councillors were told the proposal would diversify the farmers’ business and help the rural economy.

“The applicant has stated that the use of this field for green burials is anticipated to generate more income than the existing arable agricultural use of the field,” officers said in their report.

“As such, this would help ensure the long-term financial viability of the farm business.”

Concerns had been raised about increased traffic through the nearby village and the suitability of the access road, as well as maintenance of the site, however, a number of councillors themselves were satisfied by the application.

Natural, or green burial sees the deceased laid to rest in an ecologically and environmentally friendly way in natural countryside.

The bodies are often in biodegradable coffins, or even without, and usually without any marker of their burial site.

As part of the plans, trees and wild-flowers would be planted across the land.