South Kesteven District Council back British Hedgehog Preservation Society campaign over strimmers

A campaign designed to protect hedgehogs from cutting machines in parks and gardens has gained the support of South Kesteven District Council.

In line with an initiative from the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, the authority has added bright yellow stickers to its grounds maintenance strimmers to prompt operators to check for hedgehogs before they start work.

Cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “Injuries caused by gardening equipment are usually horrific and often result in the hedgehog having to be put to sleep, although many are killed instantly with this kind of accident.

“We are pleased to be able to support this initiative and hopefully save a few of our prickly friends.

“We’d ask people in their own gardens at home to follow suit, too, by checking areas thoroughly before strimming or mowing.”

For more information on hedgehog care, or to order stickers, visit britishhedgehogs.org.uk