Sponsored knit-in at teahouse

There will be a sponsored knit-in on Thursday, June 14 from 3-4pm at Leadenham Teahouse, in Main Road in the village.

All squares knitted will be used in blankets for babies in Africa, while all money raised will go to St Swithun’s Church, in Leadenham.

There are a number of ways people can help, including by knitting on the day for an hour, by sponsoring someone who is knitting, by donating some double-knitting wool, or by just attending the event and supporting those taking part in it.

Further information from Sylvia Walker on 01400 273864 and Daphne Page on 01400 273020.

Pictured is the teahouse in Leadenham.

Photo by Nick Johnson