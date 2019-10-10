Spooky fun at mannequin site

As if the disturbing sight of a darkened ‘graveyard’ of lifeless figures and dismembered limbs piled high wasn’t enough to give you chills...

Now there has been a fresh and grisly ‘murder’ on site - and the public has been tasked with solving the crime.

So goes the spooky Halloween narrative set to play out at Mannakin, near Sleaford.

The Fulbeck-based mannequin hire company is hosting a new event in October and November to delight fans of all things scary and mysterious.

“Visually at night, this place is really something different,” said Roz Edwards, director of Mannakin. “People love coming here and always ask - is it spooky at night? Well this is your chance to find out.”

The new Halloween event, called ‘We’ve Found a Body’, sees teams taking part in a one-hour ‘murder mystery’ - trying to solve the crime of who killed fictional ‘80s supermodel Kat Walker.

Roz explained: “At the height of her modelling career, Kat Walker strutted the most famous of runways including London, Paris and Milan. The announcement of her murder at Mannakin Hall has sent shocks right around the globe.

“The circumstances of her death are being investigated in depth and members of the public, including her devoted fans, are being invited to Mannakin Hall to uncover the mystery and help solve the crime.”

Participants are given one hour to explore various rooms, gather clues, solve the crime and achieve their team’s place on the leaderboard.

Roz added: “Just as in Cluedo, there are six suspects and six murder weapons. Detective sheets are handed to players at the beginning and then your route around ‘Mannakin Hall’ is timed.

“The clues are based around the format of an escape room, so there are things to find and puzzles to solve. It is a totally immersive and very unusual experience.”

Events take place this Friday and Saturday, October 11-12, with four sessions each day, starting at 7.30pm. They will then be held every Friday and Saturday until November 23. Saturday, November 1, has already sold out.

Places cost £11 per person.

The activity is open to teams of between two to six people, aged 16 and over.

l To book a place, visit Mannakin’s Facebook group event page, or go online to: lineupnow.com/event/weve-found-a-body