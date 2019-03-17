Sports teams named in Town Awards list

Carre’s Grammar School Under 16 football team are named in the shortlist for this year’s Team/Club of the Year at the Town awards.

The Year 11 team of pupils are due to compete in the National Elite Schools’ FA Premier League Cup Final to be played in May and they are still in the County Cup quarter finals.

The Kuk Sool Won of Sleaford team EMN-191203-155255001

The Schools National Cup is a competition where teams are allowed to field as many Premier League or Football League academy players as they like with no restrictions.

The two teams could not be separated after extra time with penalties deciding who would move into the final, Carre’s winning 5-3.

Carre’s are to play the winners of the other semi-final between Bromley of Kent and Shropshire’s Thomas Telford School, who beat the Sleaford side in last season’s quarter finals.

Prior to this contest, Carre’s had beaten Hull’s St Mary’s School 4-1.

The Carre's team.

Headteacher Nick Law said: “It is a great achievement from a wonderfully talented group of boys.

“For students, year 11 is a hard-working, important and stressful year as they work towards their GCSEs and this has been a welcome break and distraction for them.

“It has created a real buzz around the school and the whole community is proud of their success and rooting for them in thefinal.”

Head of sport and team manager James Offer said: “It is 10 years since we were last in a national final.

“We have a proud sporting record as a school and look forward to developing this further in what promises to be a great occasion for the school and its students.

“Rest assured, we will be doing everything that we can to help the boys fulfil their dreams for the season.”

Sleaford Kuk Sool Won

Our other nominee for Team/Club of the Year is Kuk Sool Won Martial Arts School, led by coach Keith Slack, which opened in January 2017 with five students, and has grown to 40 active students with belts ranging from white to red, and a number training for black belt.

Students of the club pulled off a staggering haul of 35 medals from their national championships last year. Fifteen members to Liverpool to take part in the Kuk Sool Won UK Championships which attracted more than 600 competitors from schools across the UK and also Europe.

They entered 49 divisions including forms, techniques, sparring and weapons and won 35 medals, including four golds.

Instructor Master, Keith Slack, said: “The team worked really hard in preparation for the tournament and they all went out on the mat and did really well.

“I always say it is first and foremost a competition against yourself, with a medal being the icing on the cake.”

Eighteen competitors from the Sleaford club took part in the Kuk Sool Won European Championships at Norwich last April.

The event attracted more than 1,000 martial artists from Kuk Sool Won schools from across four different continents.

The 18 participants entered 55 divisions and won a total of 29 medals, including five gold.

Martial art classes for ages four and over are held at the Sleaford Leisure Centre.

Students had previously competed in the European Grand Tournament, bringing home 11 medals including one title.