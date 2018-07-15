St George’s Academy students snap up Royal Photographic Society honour

Five youngsters at a school in Sleaford have been awarded an internationally recognised honour by the Royal Photographic Society (RPS).

The Year Six photography students at St George’s Academy had the chance to apply to the RPS for a licentiateship after earning distinction grades in their Level Three subsidiary diplomas.

The RPS offers three levels of honours, with licentiate being the first.

Students Charly Walsh, Aimee Scadding, Carter Henson, Bethany Salt, and Morgan Christian were successful in their applications and were also accepted into the RPS as members.

They are pictured with head of photography Carla Ferrier and principal Wayne Birks.