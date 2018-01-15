St John Ambulance appeals for New volunteers in Sleaford

Organisers of the St John Ambulance unit in Sleaford are appealing for new volunteers to step forward to learn how to be the difference between a life lost and a life saved.

The charity particularly needs more adult first aiders.

St John Ambulance volunteers are a familiar sight at sporting events and fairs and also in the community.

New adult volunteers receive training in first aid and are expected to reach a reasonable level of proficiency after six to nine months. Once the training has been completed, the new volunteers in Sleaford will have a chance to take their skills out to public gatherings in the local area and deliver life saving first aid to anyone who needs it.

Volunteers from the Sleaford unit regularly go on duty at a number of different events including the Heckington Show, fireworks displays at RAF Coningsby and Whittle Hall band concerts at RAF Cranwell. They also took part in the highly successful ‘Save A Life’ campaign with BBC Radio Lincolnshire during 2017, delivering free CPR training to many local people.

Volunteers at the unit meet every week on Tuesday evenings between 8pm and 9.30pm at the unit HQ on Lions Way in Sleaford. All volunteers are asked to give a minimum of 60 hours per year and all successful applicants will need to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check.

John Kelly, St John Ambulance’s unit manager in Sleaford, said: “We’re very keen to hear from local adults who are interested in learning first aid and volunteering at events and in the community. We’re a friendly group with a busy year ahead of us and would really like to grow the number of volunteers at the unit in 2018.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that you can save a life. Why not join us and help St John Ambulance continue its vision of ensuring that no-one should suffer for the lack of trained first aiders?”

If you are interested in volunteering for the Sleaford unit, contact John for an informal discussion at john.kelly3@sja.org.uk. Details about this role are also available here, where it is possible to enrol online.

To find out more about St John Ambulance, visit www.sja.org.uk.