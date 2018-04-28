Stamford and Bourne MP Nick Boles visits Stamford’s Welland Academy

Stamford and Bourne MP Nick Boles made a flying visit to the area to talk to school children about politics.

The politician was a guest of Stamford’s Welland Academy last Friday and he spent a lively session being grilled by pupils about his life as an MP, the issues facing the town and the wider community.

Among the subjects he discussed were his greatest achievements, the problems Stamford is facing, whether there should be more women in politics and the UK’s tax policy for companies.

After fielding 11 questions from the school’s Year 7 champions, he posed for pictures and did an interview with the school’s budding journalists.

He said: “I first got in to politics when I was 13 or 14, and let’s be honest, it’s not the most interesting of subjects.

“But being an MP is a wonderful career and it has allowed me to learn a lot more about my community and the country as a whole.

“I hope such sessions inspire these young people to realise and appreciate just how important politics is to everyday life. Politics really does encompass everything and hopefully this will demonstrate to them that politics is not seperate to life, it’s the driving force behind it.”

The visit was the brainchild of Sarah Oliver, the school’s senior leader of community. She said: “The day was great success. Nick was very understanding and took time to answer the questions in a clear, easy-to-understand way.

“The children are all studying politics as part of a critical thinking programme in the school.

“This session has given them an insight into what an MP does.”