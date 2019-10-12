Steampunks tuck into beer and sausage

The weekend saw the first ever Beer and Sausage Festival held at a popular Sleaford area brewery.

The event at Heckington’s 8 Sail Brewery was staged on Friday evening as well as Saturday and Sunday afternoons in the grounds of the famous eight sailed windmill.

The brewery partnered up with the Singing Windmill Steampunk Society, whose members use the brewery bar as their meeting place, and Mountain’s Boston Sausage, which now run the Abbey Parks Farm Shop at East Heckington.

Tony Pygott, who runs the brewery, said: “It was a great success for a first time event here at the brewery.

“Music on Friday evening from Unstuck and on Saturday from Strings and Things (doing New Orleans jazz) and Revolver (a local indie anthems band) kept those attending superbly entertained.”

He added: “The weather held and a super turnout had a good selection of beers to choose from including a new chilli, chocolate dark beer, a few from Scotland as well as the brewery favourites.”

Boston Sausage kept people happy with a tasty menu.

Tony said: “Local Steampunk groups were in attendance and a good time seemed to be had by all. Definitely an event that will be repeated.”

Coming up in the next few weeks, the windmill next door to the brewery will host a Halloween Weekend on Saturday and Sunday October 26-27, from 12-4pm, with pumpkins, spiders and a special hunt around the windmill.

