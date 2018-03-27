Student is 8,000,000th donor

A Blankey man has helped a blood cancer charity reach a milestone of eight million potential blood stem cell donors worldwide.

William Chapman, 20, attended a registration event for DKMS last Friday at the University of Sheffield where he is studying chemistry.

The charity is dedicated to the fight against blood cancer by recruiting people who go on standby to help give someone in need of a stem cell donation a second chance at life.

William, who was amazed to learn he had helped the cause reach eight million donors worldwide, said: “I had no hesitations in registering as a potential lifesaver and the initial registration process was straightforward.

“It’s really humbling to know that I’m now on standby to potentially save someone’s life.

“You too could help make a difference to someone in need so please take the time to register.”

To register as a donor, visit www.dkms.org.uk

To help the charity with cost it faces for registering donors (£40 per person), visit www.justgiving.com/deletebloodcancer