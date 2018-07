A group of Year 12 students from St George’s Academy in Sleaford organised and staged a charity fashion show at the school on Thursday.

The charities chosen were Andy’s Children’s Hospice, where the clothes were sourced, and Teenage Cancer Trust. The event included a raffle, a cake sale and refreshments as well as selling the clothes at the end of the show.

Interval entertainment was provided by the school’s Mini Harmony Group. The night was hailed a huge success, raising over £235 in total.