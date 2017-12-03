Success for new organisers of Sleaford Swimathon

Sleaford Leisure Centre was the venue for the annual Swimathon event, traditionally organised by the Rotary Club.

The Sleaford Swimathon took place on Saturday, November 18, with this year Sleaford Tri Club (triathlon) taking over the running for the first time after Rotary Club members opted to call it a day.

Rotary swimathon at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Pygott and Crone teams. EMN-171120-125340001

All the money raised is being donated to The Rotary Club’s nominated charities in recognition of their dedication and hard work in the foundation and running of the event in the past.

Robert Hodgson from Sleaford Tri Club said: “The event was a great success and everyone enjoyed it and collected a finisher’s medal and a well earned mince pie when they climbed out.”

A Magnum of Prosecco was awarded as the prize for the team raising most money. This went to Pygott and Crone’s ‘C’ team with over £100 raised. One of Pygott and Crone’s swimmers, Mike Cartwright, also won the prize for most money raised by an individual.

Bev May and Connor Nutley both swam 122 lengths. Bev, from the ‘The Slow Coaches’ team, picked up the prize for most lengths swum in the over-18 age category and Connor (aged 13) was voted Swimmer of the Day, collecting the prize for most lengths swum in the under-18 category - a Sleaford Swimathon record for a swimmer of that age.

Debbie Sutton and Natalie Wood of Leisure Connection were presented with flowers to thank them for donating pool time to the event.

Rotary swimathon at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Sleaford Tri3 Coaches L-R Andrew Clark, David Foster, Beverley May. EMN-171120-125139001

Rotary swimathon at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Total Quackers team. EMN-171120-125326001

Rotary swimathon at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Sleaford Sisters l-R Diana Flint and Katherine Andrews. EMN-171120-125151001

Rotary swimathon at Sleaford Leisure Centre. Bandits at 5 O'clock L-R Anna Eccles, Chris Eccles, Simon Gage, Rod Harrison EMN-171120-125204001