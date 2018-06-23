Summer fair for village hall near Sleaford

Silk Willoughby villagers held their summer fair last week at the village hall.
There was a whole host of games for families to enjoy such as splat the rat, cake stall, hook a duck and a prize draw where all money placed in a basket by the entrants was up for a grabs as a prize draw.
The event was in aid of village hall funds.
Pictured we have on the left Coen Allen 2, Korey Allen 2, and Amalie Allen 4 having a go at hook a duck, on the right is Gemma Clarke with Lakita Clarke, 9, on splat the rat.