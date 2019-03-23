‘Swap don’t shop’ clothes event planned

A fun event for the fashion-conscious and money savvy is coming to the village of Digby today (Saturday). The ‘SAS - Sort and Swap’ clothes event takes place at

Digby Village Hall on Saturday from 2-4pm. Organisers say the event offers people the chance to ‘sort out your unwanted, unworn women’s clothes, shoes, handbags and accessories and bring them along and swap them’ at the event. An event spokesman said: “Help to make fashion sustainable rather than disposable by giving your unloved items a new opportunity to be worn again. Janet Burks, local personal stylist, will be on hand giving advice on the colours and styles of clothes that work for you. Any unwanted swaps will be donated to the charity EDANLincs (End Domestic Abuse Now). The money raised is going to help our local community - church and village hall.”

Doors open at 1.30pm, to allow swaps to be sorted and sized. Entry is £12.50.