Swimability group celebrates fourth year

Sleaford Swimability Group has celebrated its fourth year by having a party at the Leisure Centre Swimming Pool. It is the only disability group for families in Sleaford where parents and siblings and carers can swim together.

This group, with the help of North Kesteven District Council and Sleaford and District Lions, gives instruction to any member who requests assistance with either technique, or confidence in water. The group said two members have taken three years ‘just to find the confidence to swim out of their depth and gain their 25 metre badges and jump in to the deep water without panicking’. One in particular has learned to swim without a confidence jacket on.

Sue La Roche from the group said: “It just amazes me each time a member does something different and unexpected like, just putting their face into water for the first time.”

Sleaford Swimability Group is open to anyone who has a disability and their family.

It is open on the first and third Saturday of the month, from 6-8pm. Details on 01529 302914.