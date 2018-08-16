Take a themed walk with teenage tour guide group

A group of teenagers with the National Citizenship Service scheme are planning a series of free, themed guided walks to take place next week.

One will be an interactive, healthy stroll looking at historical sites of Sleaford, meeting at 11am outside Carre’s Grammar School on Wednesday, August 22.

Luke Cinavas, 16, said the walk, lasting 1hr 20mins, will particularly look at how the town looked in the 1950s and 1960s, as well as earlier periods.

He said: “We have a number of people from a local care home who suffer from dementia who will be joining us so it will be great for them as it will get them out and might help them with their condition, bringing back old memories.”

Walkers are encouraged to download the Go Explore Lincolnshire app to their phones. It has a tracker which provides pop-up photos at points of interest of how places used to look.

They will be joined by a representative of Sleaford Museum Trust and there will be a short stop-off at the cafe at the NCCD. The group of four Sleaford teenagers are fundraising on Monday to buy complimentary teas and coffees for the walkers.

The first walk takes place on Tuesday, August 21, starting at 11am outside Carre’s and is designated for dog walkers to be able to meet up and socialise - providing their dogs can get along. It includes free dog treats.

Then on Friday there will be a young family walk, also meeting at 11am outside Carre’s Grammar School.

The fun walk for children and their carers invites them to dress up as their favourite computer game, TV or movie characters and there will be free water and sweets.

For more details contact Hannah on 07507 741488.