Talk on the history of ‘William of Orange’

The next meeting of the Lincolnshire branch of the Historical Association will take place on November 8, when Dr John Miller will talk on ‘The Place of the Glorious Revolution in English history’.

A branch spokesman said: “You often hear people talk about the last invasion of Britain, in 1066, when William of Normandy conquered England and became king.

“Well, we mustn’t forget the invasion of 1688, by William of Orange, who landed at Brixham, in Devon, on November 5. Perhaps this was unfinished business from the English Civil Wars.”

The spokesman then went on to talk at length about the history of William of Orange, adding: “The events of 1688 still resonate today. Whether it was a revolution or not is a matter of great debate amongst historians. Come along to our meeting, at Little Hale Methodist Chapel, 4.30pm November 8, to hear one of the leading experts on the Glorious Revolution.”

For more details about this event, or the Lincolnshire branch of the Historical Association call Alf Wilkinson, secretary, on 01529 460553, or email sue.alf@btopenworld.