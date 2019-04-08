Teacher of the Year shortlisted nominees

Our two other shortlisted Teacher of the Year Award nominations are Theresa Angus, of Carre’s Grammar School and Bronwyn Fleming of Kesteven and Sleaford High School.

Mrs Angus is nominated for her huge efforts to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease outside of her regular duties as art teacher.

Theresa Angus. EMN-190204-142913001

Over the years she has lost both her father and brother to the disease and has so far raised £4,000 for the research and support charity. She said: “In school we have fundraised for a year, having things like Pie Day on the date of Stephen Hawkins’ death.”

Before her brother died they did lots of fundraising together, climbing Ben Nevis, sponsored walks and other things: “I got the whole school involved and we have run a cake sale every Wednesday raising £50-90 each week. It started with just me bringing in the cakes but the boys have joined in, which is great.

“Still no-one knows what causes Motor Neurone Disease and there is no cure, you feel so helpless that you have to make the best of life, raise money and awareness.”

○ Bronwyn Fleming has been a highly successful textiles design and technology teacher at KSHS for 14 years. She is head of the school’s house system, encouraging participation in election of house captains.

She said the house system gets the different year groups to work together better.

Mrs Fleming also drives the Healthy Schools scheme for eight years until it merged into the school’s health and wellbeing committee.

She turns her textiles skills to good use running a club for students who make dresses for the Dress a Girl charity in Africa.

She is also chairman of the Parents and Teachers Association which runs various fundraisers. They recently replaced the school hall curtains and co-funded the canopy for the outdoor seating area outside the dining hall.

They hold bingo and movie nights, a prize draw and provide refreshments at concerts to help stretch the school budget to items to benefit the most pupils, such as year planners, IT upgrades and seating in the grounds.

Mrs Fleming said: “I like to give something back to the whole school. It is nice to involve parents as there are less opportunities at secondary school level.”