Team spirit highlighted with awards

Unsung NHS heroes who are making big differences to the lives of people with mental health problems and learning disabilities in Lincolnshire have been recognised at an awards ceremony.

Staff who regularly go the extra-mile at Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, were celebrated as part of the eighth Making a Difference Every Day – Staff Excellence Awards, which took place at the Epic Centre, Lincolnshire Showground.

There were ten categories which recognised people making a difference, inspiring leaders, volunteers and teams of the year.

The 30 finalists were all chosen from more than 200 nominations received from colleagues, managers, patients, carers and other organisations.

Among the award category winners was Sara Brewin, an Occupational Therapist with the Community Mental Health Team for Grantham and Sleaford, who won the Inclusivity Award.

Trust chairman, Paul Devlin believes the awards acknowledge the team spirit throughout the organisation.

“These awards are a great way of recognising the hard work and effort all of our staff and volunteers put into their roles on a daily basis,” he said. “All the finalists and everyone who received a nomination should feel immensely proud of their achievements.”

This year’s People’s Award nominated by patients and carers went to Donna Bradford, Service Manager for Rehabilitation, in recognition of her work with carers as part of a set of national standards developed to help healthcare organisations ensure carers get the information and support they need to be involved effectively in the way their loved one is cared for.