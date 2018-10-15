Team to help Light the Lakes

Members of Lincolnshire Police for the Sleaford area are set to take on a charity climb in the Lake District in tribute to fallen colleagues.

The team of North Kesteven-based officers (plus one from the Lincoln patch) are to scale Raven Clag next year as part of the annual Light the Lakes event.

This involves teams of police officers, staff, retired officers and police friends light up the Wainwright fells – a total of 214 hills and mountains – of Cumbria in memory of colleagues who have been killed.

Proceeds from the event goes to Care of Police Survivors, a UK charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives while on duty.

Currently, 129 of the 214 peaks have a team assigned to them for next year’s light up, which will take place at 3am on Saturday, June 22.

Taking on the 461m-high Raven Clag, near Thirlmere, south-east of Keswick, will be Sgt Ken Whyte, PC Mark Wood, PCSO Jo Mackie, PC Pete Hanson, PC Helen Petts, PCSO Kat Szaban, PCSO Paul Flannigan and PC Charlotte Harmon.

PC Hanson and PCSOs Flannigan and Szaban are all in the Cliff Villages Neighbourhood Policing Team, covering areas such as Navenby, Leadenham, Wellingore, and Welbourn, with PC Hanson and PC Flannigan also on the Neighbourhood Policing Teams for Washingborough and Metheringham.

Speaking about how their involvement in the fundraiser came about, PCSO Szaban said: “Wellbeing has been a big topic for everyone at Lincolnshire Police this year. I saw a mention of Light the Lakes and thought it would be a fantastic opportunity for an active weekend away with a team of colleagues, while also raising money for a great charity dedicated to helping the families of police officers who have lost their lives whilst on duty.

“I think I can speak for the entire team when I say we’re very excited for the event, it’s a wonderful cause to support.

“We all keep fit outside of work with things like running, taekwondo, netball and cycling so hopefully the climb will not prove too difficult for us!

“I have also heard there is absolutely no light pollution there at night so we will get an incredible view of the stars as long as the sky isn’t overcast, which will be an amazing experience and certainly a memory to cherish for life.”

n You can support the team at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lightthelakes19lincspolicenk

n For more on the Light the Lakes event, visit lightthelakes.org.uk