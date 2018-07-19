Teenagers display their good citizenship skills for school garden

Students have been fundraising to help renovate a sensory garden for reception children at Kirkby La Thorpe Primary School.

Teenagers from St George’s Academy campuses at Sleaford and Ruskington, as well as Carre’s, Kesteven and Sleaford High School, Bourne Academy and King’s School of Grantham teamed up under the National Citizenship Scheme and have raised £140 for materials by doing a six-hour sponsored relay on an exercise bike outside the Sleaford Leisure Centre (pictured here), a ‘name the teddy’ contest and a tombola.