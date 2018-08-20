Teens help support group

A group of local teenagers with the National Citizenship Service held a fundraising family evening at the Barge and Bottle for the Rainbow Stars support group for families of children with autism and other additional needs.

They did face painting, a raffle, sold cakes and packed bags for customers at Iceland, raising a total of £210.01.

Pictured at the presentation of the funds are, from left - Daniel O’Connor, Reece Corrigan, Melek Kussan, Bethany Scrivener, Jane Peck, Hannah Fairbairn and Harriet Cawkwell. Photo supplied.