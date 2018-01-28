Thanks to Tesco staff and customers

The Lincolnshire branch of a children’s charity has thanked Tesco staff and its Sleaford customers for showing their support over Christmas.

Jackie Taylor of Barnardo’s Lincolnshire Leaving Care Service, based in Sleaford Market Place, thanked everyone for supporting Barnardo’s care leavers. These are young people who have been in foster or residential care and who are now trying to live independently, needing help with lodgings, getting a job and training.

Over Christmas Tesco invited donations to fill shoe boxes and gift bags which were distributed to the young people leaving care to make sure they had a gift on Christmas Day.

Mrs Taylor said many have written thank you notes to show their gratitude. “Some, especially those who live alone, may not have received many gifts at Christmas, so this helped to give them that little extra,” she said.