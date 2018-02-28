The Beast from the East causes school closures and bus service suspensions in Sleaford area

The Beast from the East has truly hit Lincolnshire’s road network this morning with drivers reporting difficult travelling conditions across the county - particularly on hills - and many schools and transport services have had to be suspended.

A Divisional Commander with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service has said on Twitter: “Seriously, if you don’t NEED to travel today. DON’T. Despite all the best efforts of many, even the main roads are slow moving and driving conditions are terrible. Don’t make the emergency services have to go out unnecessarily as well in this!!”

Lincolnshire Police force control room Tweeted: “Please, please, please drive to the road conditions! Please don’t make any non-essential journeys!”

Lincolnshire Police have responded to 35 collisions on the roads within just 7am and 9.30am.

In the Sleaford area side roads are snow covered but main roads appear passable with care. Country roads are also treacherous.

Sleafordian Coaches has suspended its bus routes due to the poor road conditions.

In a knock on effect, many schools have closed, in part due to reliance on coach companies delivering more than half their pupils suspending services.

Kesteven and Sleaford High School put out a message to parents: “Regrettably we have taken the decision to close KSHS today. School bus services have been suspended by the bus companies leaving 60 per cent of students without transport. Updates will be found on our website.”

This was the same picture for Carre’s Grammar school, St George’s Academy and Sir William Robertson Academy at Welbourn.

Church Lane Primary School has closed but William Alvey School has remained open, reminding parents to send children in warm clothing and boots, as has Rauceby School.

Other village schools have elected to close including Leasingham and Heckington.

East Midlands Trains were reporting rail services between Sleaford and Skegness were experiencing problems but now reopened

The train service had been disrupted because of severe weather preventing signallers getting to work. There was also a points failure at Sleaford disrupting trains through the area, but that problem has also now been fixed.

Due to the severe weather and road conditions, the CallConnect bus service has been suspended until 12pm today. If you have a booking for this morning this will be cancelled so there is no need to contact the team. For updates follow @callconnectbus or call 0345 234334.

North Kesteven District Council has announced there will be no bin collections today, Wednesday February 28. The council states the decision has been taken based on driving conditions and conditions underfoot for the collectors.

They add: “We will continue to assess the situation in respect of subsequent days’ collections.”

Snow hits Sleaford this morning. EMN-180228-094434001

A snowy day in Leasingham by local man Ted Clark. EMN-180228-095211001