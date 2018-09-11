The end for the Fayre and Feast?

Metheringham Parish Council has called an end to the annual Fayre and Feast

This traditional event dates back to the middle ages and is always held on the third Saturday in October to mark the end of harvesting.

It has been saved twice in its history - once in the1960s and again in 2016. The parish council has announced via its Facebook page that it has done everything possible to keep this tradition going, but it is “with great regret and sadness” that a decision has been made by full council for the event not to proceed in 2018.

The council stated: “A major event of this kind takes a year to plan, the small team of committed volunteers, in more recent years the parish council, in conjunction with local volunteers have found it increasingly difficult.

“Along with a lack of support and negative feedback from villagers it was decided to put our efforts into new events.”

Following a successful return two years ago, the feast was held again last year with 70 stalls booked and a family theme, to encourage local villagers and visitors to celebrate the tradition.