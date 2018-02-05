The ‘human library’ set to challenge prejudices

A ‘Human library’ is coming to Sleaford with the aim of challenging prejudices and discrimination through social contact.

The event is being hosted by the Sleaford group Hearing Voices - Social Change in partnership with the library - with workshops and a one-day Human Library and conference set to take place.

The Human Library is an international equalities movement that challenges prejudice and discrimination through social contact. Just like in a real library, a visitor to the Human Library can choose from a range of titles. The difference is that the books are people, and reading is a conversation. The overall aim is to promote more understanding, breakdown barriers and enable people to get their views heard.

Free workshops take place at the library on Friday, February 16, and Friday, March 16, 10am-12pm each day.

The one-day Human Library and conference takes place on Monday, March 26, at Sleaford New Life Conference & Events Centre, in Mareham Lane, Sleaford.

All the workshops and the one-day event are free.