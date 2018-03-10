Thousands of poppies needed

A group of villagers is spearheading a spectacular commemoration of the end of the First World War.

Project Heckington 100 has been formed to bring together ideas and initiatives to pay tribute to men and women of Heckington and other local villages, who never returned from the Great War.

The project has its own logo designed by Pat Banister and Stun Conlin, both volunteers of the project.

There will be a series of events from July to Remembrance Day in November, but a major undertaking is to produce a cascade of poppies in St Andrew’s parish church – thousands of poppies are needed to produce a memorable display and the project team is seeking anyone willing to knit, crochet, or be creative with card or paper to make poppies towards the feature.

Attach a small safety pin to the back of each poppy and leave them at Heckington Parish Council office in St Andrew’s Street or contact Andrew Key on 01529 461161 or 07934 468910 to arrange collection.

Andrew Key said although they have had a great response so far there is a long way to go. He also welcomed purple poppies, representing the millions of horses and other animals killed in war.

He said: “So many people are now making poppies for what promises to be an amazing display.”

Great Hale Ladybirds are dedicating their next monthly meeting to poppy making. Two people have already made 70 poppies each.