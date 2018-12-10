Three crews called out to tackle house fire at Billingborough

Three fire crews were needed to deal with a house fire in Billingborough on Saturday when a spark from an open fire set a dog bed alight.

The crews from Billingborough, Grantham and Donington were called out to reports of a fire in a property on Pointon Road, Billingborough at 4.39pm, according to a fire service statement.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman explained that sparks from kindling in an open fireplace, which did not have a fire screen, ignited a dog bed, spreading to another dog bed and a television.

Fire crews were there quickly and prevented it from spreading to the rest of the room and house.

The fire service spokesman stressed the importance of using a fire screen when an open fire is lit and keeping potentially flammable items away from the fireplace.