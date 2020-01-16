Three taken to hospital after being injured in two car collision on B1191 between Woodhall and Martin

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision between a Porsche and a Honda this morning (Thursday) which blocked the road between Martin and Woodhall Spa.

Lincolnshire Police say the collision was reported at 7.50am on the B1191 South Drove between Martin and Woodhall Spa, on the straight stretch of road leaving Martin.

It involved a black Porsche Cayenne and a blue Honda Jazz and three occupants were said to have been taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious.

Crews from Woodhall Spa, Horncastle and Sleaford, as well as ambulances attended the scene and firefighters used cut one casualty free from the Honda Jazz and provided casualty care.

The busy road providing one of the only crossing points over the River Witham for miles was blocked in both directions and diversions set up while the damaged vehicles were still awaiting recovery at 10am.