Tide turning on Brexit deal as Sleaford MP gets behind Prime Minister?

Conservative MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Caroline Johnson has said that she would reluctantly be backing Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the meaningful vote due to be held in Parliament tomorrow (Tuesday).

Her change of heart comes after moves by ‘Remain’ supporters and the speaker of the House, John Bercow to put political obstacles in the way of the country crashing out of Europe regardless of whether a deal has been made or not.

She said: “As a Brexiteer I am unhappy with some aspects of the deal and had intended to vote against it.

“However I have come to realise that the Prime Minister is trying to deliver Brexit via a remain Parliament, some of whom seem ready to go to any length to frustrate the referendum result and stop Brexit.

“We need to get this part of the process over the line so that we are out of the EU and Parliament can then refocus its efforts on the negotiations for our future relationship to ensure we seize the full benefits of Brexit.”

She is one of a number of Brexiteer backbenchers said to have announced they will back the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement despite previous doubts.

Other Tory MPs including Gainsborough’s Sir Edward Leigh have said ahead of the showdown that they will support the Government in the meaningful vote.

Mr Leigh said via his Twitter feed it was “inconceivable” that Parliament and the Speaker John Bercow would allow the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

He said: “My message to my fellow Brexit-supporting MPs is you are playing with fire if you vote down this deal in the hope of something better, and the only way to deliver Brexit is to vote for the deal this week.”