A toaster fire spread to a kitchen worktop and area of wall in Sleaford last night (Thursday).

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the alarm was raised just after 7.30pm at a property on Beech Rose in town.

Firefighters from Sleaford wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire witha hose and used a fan to ventilate the room.

There were no injuries and the cause was believed to be an accident.