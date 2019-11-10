Top global honour for housing association

A Lincolnshire housing association with properties in the Sleaford area has achieved the highest honour in a global scheme designed to recognise excellence in people management.

Lincolnshire Rural Housing Association (Lincs Rural) has achieved Platinum status with the Investors in People (IIP) community interest company.

IIP offers accreditation to organisations that adhere to its ‘Investors in People Standard’, a framework for evaluating the effectiveness of leadership and management practices.

There are four levels of accreditation – Accredited, Silver, Gold, and, the highest of all, Platinum, which is currently only held by about 100 of the 10,000 accredited organisations around the globe.

As well as achieving Platinum status overall, Lincs Rural was given the top category of ‘high performing’ in each of the nine performance indicators used in the assessment process.

Lincs Rural is based in Spilsby, but it has properties across the county, including in Heckington, Great Hale, Billingborough, and Wilsford.