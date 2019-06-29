Town looks to build upon success of first 1940s event

With the success of Sleaford’s first 1940s themed festival held on Saturday, there are already calls for it to be repeated next year.

The event was the brain child of Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Adrian Snookes, and saw musical entertainment, prizes for the best 1940s costume, stalls and authentic vehicles on show in Eastgate car park, Navigation Yard and the Town Hall.

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. Cheryl Page of Heckington with her handmade fudge. EMN-190625-003217001

Coun Snookes said: “We could not have asked for a better first event.

“People dressed up in costumes and we had a prize for the best dressed. Even children dressed up and we had a collection of 1940s prams arrive and parade around the town to generate interest.”

A nurse and her pram looked the part and won the award

He said it was an amazing atmosphere with lots of people there throughout the day.

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. Sue Frecklington of Granny Maud, raising money to help find a cure for AHC EMN-190625-003231001

Timescape singers from Norfolk performed 1940s songs.

Coun Snookes said: “A lot people have asked if we will do another one next year and so I’m hoping we will put on a bigger one, get a Battle of Britain flypast and more military vehicles.”

Forces charities such as Help4Heroes, SSAFA and the Royal British Legion had a presence there, as well as stalls selling food and clothing.

Coun Snookes said it was really good for the town to have attracted extra footfall.

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. Janet and Phil Walker EMN-190625-003245001

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. Timescape performing L-R Robert Sutherland, Chrissie Drury and John Drury. EMN-190625-003258001

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. EMN-190625-003313001

1940s event at Sleaford Town Hall. Members of Lincolnshire Vintage Pram Group L-R Barry Royle and Linda Royle of North Hykeham, Mick Atkinson and Dee Atkinson of Ruskington EMN-190625-003152001