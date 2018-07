Two fire crews are currently dealing with a tractor on fire near Aswarby, south of Sleaford.

According to a fire service spokesman the call came in at 3.21pm to the farm machinery blaze on land off Mareham Lane.

Crews from Billingborough and Sleaford are in attendance.

Steve Ingram from Threekingham told The Standard: “Looks like a massive fire between Sleaford and Threekingham. Can see massive piles of black smoke going up.”