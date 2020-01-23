A46 Lincoln Bypass partially reopens after car transporter overturns

One lane of the A46Lincoln Bypass remains closed in both directions between Riseholme roundabout and Carholme roundabout following an accident late yesterday evening (Wednesday) when a car transporter overturned.

The accident caused significant damage to the central reservation, and spread debris and fuel across both carriageways. The road has been closed for most of the day causing 'unprecedented' traffic chaos and delays across the city for commuters.

Traffic news.

Highways officials say engineering crews have been on site since the early hours of Thursday morning removing debris, cleaning fuel off the road, and starting to dismantle the damaged barrier so it can be repaired.

Over 30m of the central reservation has been damaged in the accident and will need to be replaced, says a Lincolnshire highways statement. Due to the extent of the damage, this could take up to three days.

The road has now partially been reopened and a single-lane closure in both directions will remain in force whilst work takes place on the barrier.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: "The safety of road users is our number one priority, and we would only ever close a road or a lane when it is absolutely necessary to keep drivers safe.

"We understand that the aftermath of this accident has caused major disruption in and around Lincoln, and we are sorry about the delays."